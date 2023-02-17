‘The Marvels’ Zooms To November, ‘Haunted Mansion’ Going In Late July – Release Dates

This just in: Disney/Marvel Studios’ sequel The Marvels will no longer be opening on July 28, rather Nov. 10, which is where Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened last year over the Veterans Day long holiday weekend to a November record of $181.3M. November has also been a prime place for other MCU titles like Thor: Ragnarok and Doctor Strange, among others.

The Marvels directed by Nia DaCosta, is the sequel to the $1.1 billion grossing 2019 title Captain Marvel. Not much is known about the sequel, however, it’s also bridge from the Disney+/Marvel series WandaVision starring Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel which stars Iman Vellani as the title character. To date, we haven’t seen any trailers on the movie, not even at Marvel’s big splash last summer at San Diego Comic-Con. Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson return for The Marvels.

The Marvels will debut the weekend after Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune: Part Two on Nov. 3. Focus Features has an untitled movie schedule for Nov. 10. Lionsgate’s Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as well as Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls 3 open on Nov. 17 before the Thanksgiving stretch.

Going on July 28 is now Haunted Mansion, moving up from Aug. 11. Moving Haunted Mansion to late July enables the studio to capture more kids off on summer break versus mid August. The Justin Simien directed movie stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish. Logline: A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to help exorcise their newly bought mansion; after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.

Pic is inspired by the Disney theme park ride. There was another earlier Disney feature in 2003, The Haunted Mansion which made $75.8M domestic, $182.2M WW.

No other wide releases opening against Haunted Mansion on July 28. The pic opens in the frame after Universal’s Oppenheimer and Warner Bros.’ Barbie.