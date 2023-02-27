‘The Last Of Us’ Star Storm Reid Gives Advice To Homophobic Fans: “I Need You To Get Your Priorities Straight”

Storm Reid is weighing in on some backlash The Last of Us experienced after airing the episode focused on the love story of Nick Offerman’s Bill and Murray Bartlett’s Frank.

“Like Bella said when episode 3 came out: If you don’t like it, don’t watch,” Reid told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “We are telling important stories. We’re telling stories of people’s experiences, and that’s what I live for. That’s what makes good storytelling because we are telling stories of people who are taking up space in the world.”

Reid was referring to an interview her co-star Bella Ramsey gave to British GQ where she talked about the backlash.

“I know people will think what they want to think. But they’re gonna have to get used to it. If you don’t want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that’s on you, and you’re missing out,” Ramsey told the publication.

Reid plays Riley in the HBO drama series, a love interest to Ramsey’s Ellie. With Episode 7 focused on their relationship, Reid had some words for the haters.

“It’s 2023. If you’re concerned about who I love, then I need you to get your priorities straight,” she said. “There’s so many other things to worry about in life. Why are you concerned that these young people — or anybody — love each other? Love is beautiful, and the fact that people have things to say about it, it’s just nonsense.”