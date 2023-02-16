‘The Last Of Us’ Debuts At No. 6 On Nielsen Streaming Charts, Outpacing ‘House Of The Dragon’ Viewership

The Last Of Us officially hit the Nielsen streaming charts for the week of January 16 to January 22 with 837M minutes viewed (No. 6). That outpaces viewership for another HBO hit, House of the Dragon, in the same interval.

Despite premiering the week prior, the series didn’t make the charts because Episode 1 had only been available for a few hours when Nielsen’s measurement window closed. However, Nielsen did note that in just those few hours, the Pedro Pascal-led series accumulated 223M viewing minutes. Nielsen streaming measurements only account for viewing on HBO Max, so these numbers don’t reflect any viewership on HBO’s linear channel.

With a full week of Episode 1 viewing plus a few hours with Episode 2 on the service, viewing skyrocketed. In the same two-episode-circumstances, House of the Dragon amassed 741M minutes viewed.

According to HBO, The Last of Us has been delivering series high audiences each week since it premiered in January. Following the release of Episode 3, HBO said that the first two episodes were averaging 21.3M viewers.

Netflix dominated the top of the Nielsen charts for the week, with Ginny & Georgia drawing 1.8B minutes viewed and taking the No. 1 spot. That was one of three programs to generate over 1B viewing minutes. The others were That ’90s Show with 1.6B and The Walking Dead with 1.1B.

Vikings: Valhalla and Cocomelon also tracked in the top five. Wednesday fell just below The Last of Us, coming in seventh place with 711M hours viewed (which is still a feat for the series, considering it had been available for nearly two months at this point).

Bluey represented Disney+ on the list, and NCIS and Criminal Minds made their frequent appearances as well.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: