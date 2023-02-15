‘The Hurt Unit’: Michelle Ortiz Joins ABC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Ortiz (This Fool) has been cast as a series regular opposite Ben McKenzie in ABC’s medical drama pilot The Hurt Unit, written by Matt Lopez and John Glenn and to be directed by Marc Webb. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The Hurt Unit follows a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses led by Danny (McKenzie), a self-made surgeon, who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them.

Ortiz will play Ruth, a trauma nurse on the Hurt Unit, helping Dr. Danny Marsh (McKenzie) perform surgeries in the most dangerous situations imaginable. A veteran nurse who has seen it all, Ruth combines a bone-dry wit with the ability to remain unfazed under pressure. If Danny is the leader of the team, then Ruth is the glue.

Lopez, Glenn and Webb executive produce the ABC Signature pilot.

This marks the second consecutive series regular role for Ortiz at ABC Signature. The studio previously tapped her for the Hulu comedy series This Fool where she will continue in Season 2 as a recurring. Other recent series credits include recurring roles in Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s comedy/drama Mr. Corman for AppleTV+ and in TruTV’s Tacoma FD. She was previously a series regular on the CW’s revival of MadTV. Ortiz is repped by Innovative Artists and Main Title Entertainment.