The Grammys GOAT: Beyoncé Becomes All-Time Champion With 32nd Career Win

Beyoncé has broken the career Grammy Awards record and is now the most-awarded artist of all time.

Going into the live telecast of the Grammys, Beyoncé only needed two more wins to top the late composer Georg Solti’s record of 31 wins. During the CBS broadcast, Beyoncé tied the record after she took a win for “Cuff It” for Best R&B Song and broke it with a win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

Related Story Grammy Awards Winners List – Updating Live

The artist was not there to receive it to accept the first award and missed out on getting the Gramophone from Viola Davis, who became an EGOT after her Grammy win during the preshow. Trevor Noah took the stage to inform the audience that Beyoncé was “on her way” and running late to the live ceremony. He later presented a statuette to her.

“Beyoncé has now equaled the record for most Grammys of any individual of all time,” Noah said.

Beyoncé finally broke the record when she won the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for Renaissance.

Receiving a standing ovation as she took the stage, the singer was visibly emotional holding back her tears as everyone cheered her on.

RELATED: Grammy Album Of The Year Winners Through The Years – Photo Gallery

Beyoncé started off by thanking God and her uncle Johnny who she says was there in spirit. She continued, “I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre.”

The first Grammy Awards in 1958 had 28 categories. Now, 65 shows later, there are 91 categories, down from the all-time high of 109.

The record for the most Grammy Awards won in a lifetime had been held by Solti, music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for 22 years from 1969-91. He won 31 competitive Grammy Awards out of 74 nominations and also was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1996. She also eases past third-place victor Quincy Jones, who won 28 awards.

RELATED: Best New Artist Grammy Winners Through The Years – Photo Gallery

The Grammys were criticized after the 59th edition, when Adele’s album 25 won Album of the Year, beating Beyonce’s Lemonade. Even winner Adele acknowledged the perceived injustice of it all, groveling in her acceptance that she couldn’t accept the award because Beyonce was “the light” for all artists. Adele broke her Grammy in half, ostensibly to give Beyonce something to take home.

There were many people behind the curtain on Beyonce’s Renaissance album. Production credits include Mike Dean, Syd, The-Dream, Hit-Boy, Skrillex, Honey Dijon, and A.G. Cook.

There are also writing credits from her husband, Jay-Z, frequent collaborator Drake, and Sabrina Claudio.