‘The Flash’: Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, Jessica Parker Kennedy Return For Season 9

There will be a few familiar faces on Season 9 of The Flash. Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher and Jessica Parker Kennedy will return for the final season, Deadline has confirmed.

Cosnett was an original cast member, playing CCPD Detective Eddie Thawne before he met his demise in the Season 1 finale. He returned to reprise his role in seasons 2, 3 and 8.

“We’re so excited to have Rick join us once more as we put together our final batch of emotional and thrilling episodes,” said executive producer Eric Wallace. It’s especially wonderful as Rick was an integral part of the show’s inaugural season. So having him return to help us conclude our show’s incredible nine-year run was more than a privilege. It was a no-brainer.”

Letscher recurred as multiple different versions of Eobard Thawne and the Reverse-Flash, appearing in seasons 1, 2, 3, 7 and 8.

“Having the incredibly gracious and talented Matt Letscher return for our final season was something we couldn’t resist,” said Wallace. “So, we created a very special story for him, one we’ve been excited to tell for a while, but couldn’t until now. The result is a wild and bittersweet episode we hope fans—both old and new—will love.”

Kennedy was first introduced to the Arrowverse in the Crisis on Earth-X crossover featuring episodes of Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow. It was revealed later that she was Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’ (Candice Patton) daughter from the future. She was seen in 33 episodes on The Flash, most recently in Season 8.

“The Flash has always been a show about the importance of family. So having the incredible Jessica Parker Kennedy back as fan-favorite speedster XS was always in the cards,” said Wallace. “As the daughter of Barry and Iris, Jessica’s already made an unforgettable mark on our show’s history. And with her latest Season Nine adventure, Jessica’s taking her incredible portrayal of Nora West-Allen to even greater heights in a way the audience has never seen before.”

Season 9 of The Flash premieres Wednesday, February 8 on The CW.

EW was first to report the casting news.