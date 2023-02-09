Blumhouse’s ‘The Exorcist’ Finds Pastor In Raphael Sbarge

EXCLUSIVE: More additions to the cast of Blumhouse-Morgan Creek-Universal-Peacock’s The Exorcist with Raphael Sbarge joining as the pastor in the feature.

Previously announced cast members include Olivia Marcum, Ann Dowd, Ellen Burstyn, Lidya Jewett and Leslie Odom Jr in the David Gordon Green directed movie which is a continuation of the 1973 film. The movie, which Uni and all parties scooped up rights for $400M, hits theaters on Oct. 13.

Jason Blum will produce on behalf of Blumhouse. David Robinson and James Robinson will produce for Morgan Creek. Green, McBride and Couper Samuelson will executive produce. Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse. Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, The Quarry), Danny McBride (Halloween Kills, Halloween) and Green teamed up for the story being penned by Peter Sattler (Broken Diamonds) and Green.

The original 1973 The Exorcist counts a global box office of $441M, making it the highest grossing horror film for a 44-year-long run. The picture was also nominated for ten Oscars, including one for Burstyn, who was nominated for Best Actress. The film also nabbed the honor of being the first horror film ever nominated for Best Picture.

Sbarge was most recently seen in a recurring role on Starz’s Sean Penn helmed, limited Series, Gaslit. His series regular credits include Once Upon a Time and Murder in the First and he’s had notable recurring roles on Law & Order: True Crime, The Menedez Brothers and Law and Order: SVU. The actor is represented by Main Title and BRS/GAGE.