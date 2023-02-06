‘The Exorcist’: Blumhouse, Universal & Peacock Horror Redo Sets Olivia Marcum

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Marcum is the latest to join Blumhouse, Universal, Peacock and Morgan Creek’s next installment of The Exorcist.

She will star in the continuation of the original horror pic alongside previously announced Academy-Award nominee Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Lidya Jewett and Ellen Burstyn, who is reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, in the fresh new take of the beloved property – a continuation of the quintessential possession horror film. The studios behind the latest redo scooped up the franchise rights for $400M.

The pic, the first in a new trilogy, is currently in production for an Oct. 13 release this year on the big screen. David Gordon Green of the recent Blumhouse/Miramax Halloween trilogy directs. Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, The Quarry), Danny McBride (Halloween Kills, Halloween) and Green teamed up for the story being penned by Peter Sattler (Broken Diamonds) and Green.

Jason Blum will produce on behalf of Blumhouse. David Robinson and James Robinson will produce for Morgan Creek. Green, McBride and Couper Samuelson will executive produce. Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.

Marcum is a newcomer who has appeared in the starring role of Matilda in Matilda The Musical. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Stride Management.

The original 1973 The Exorcist counts a global box office of $441M, making it the highest grossing horror film for a 44-year-long run. The picture was also nominated for ten Oscars, including one for Burstyn, who was nominated for Best Actress. The film also nabbed the honor of being the first horror film ever nominated for Best Picture.