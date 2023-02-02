Lidya Jewett To Star In ‘The Exorcist’ Movie Reboot From Blumhouse, Universal And Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Lidya Jewett will star in The Exorcist, the first film in the rebooted trilogy, which Blumhouse, Morgan Creek, Universal and Peacock scooped up global rights to for $400M.

The pic, directed by David Gordon Green (of the recent Blumhouse/Miramax Halloween trilogy), took a brief hiatus back in December, however, production has resumed, on track for an Oct. 13 theatrical release.

Jewett joins Oscar nominee Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, One Night In Miami), Ann Dowd and Ellen Burstyn, who is reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, in what is a continuation of the classic possession horror film.

The original 1973 film The Exorcist has grossed over $441 million to date worldwide, making it the highest domestic-grossing horror film ever. The picture was also nominated for ten Oscars including one for Burstyn as Best Actress. The movie was the first horror film ever nominated for Best Picture.

Jewett is a young actor who has appeared in more than 15 film and television shows. Her feature film credits include the lead role in Sam Raimi’s Nightbooks and the recently released Ivy + Bean, both for Netflix, and the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures, Black Panther, The Darkest Minds, among several other feature films. In television, Jewett has appeared on Good Girls, Grey’s Anatomy, Bunk’d, and other series. She is repped by Paradigm and Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney Derek Kroeger.

Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, The Quarry), Danny McBride (Halloween Kills, Halloween) and Green teamed up for the Exorcist story being penned by Peter Sattler (Broken Diamonds) and Green.

Jason Blum will produce on behalf of Blumhouse. David Robinson and James Robinson will produce for Morgan Creek. Green, McBride and Couper Samuelson will executive produce. Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.