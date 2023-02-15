Emily Hampshire Rom-Com ‘The End Of Sex’ Acquired By Blue Fox Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Blue Fox Entertainment has picked up U.S. rights to the romantic comedy The End of Sex, starring Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) and Jonas Chernick (James vs. His Future Self), from Vortex Media. The film directed by Sean Garrity will be released in theaters nationwide in April, hitting theaters across Canada via Vortex at the same time.

World premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, The End of Sex tells the story of a married couple (Hampshire and Chernick) who are feeling the pressures of parenting and adulthood. After they send their young kids to camp for the first time, they embark on a series of comic sexual adventures to reinvigorate their relationship.

Gray Powell (Sort Of), Lily Gao (Letterkenny) and Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp) also star in the pic, which reunited Garrity, Chernick and Hampshire following their work together on the 2012 rom-com My Awkward Sexual Adventure. Vortex Media financed the project, in association with Brainstorm Media. Producers are Vortex Media’s Justin Rebelo, Sally Karam and Christopher Giroux. Jesse Ikeman and Bill Marx exec produced for Vortex, alongside Michelle Shwarzstein and Alex Peters for Brainstorm Media, as well as Hampshire and Chernick.

Blue Fox’s James Huntsman told Deadline that “THE END OF SEX combines humor, marriage and intimacy in an accessible comedy that will have broad appeal with audiences.”

“We couldn’t be happier working with Blue Fox on the theatrical release of THE END OF SEX,” added Vortex Media’s CEO, Rebelo. “We look forward to sharing this hilarious and relatable comedy with audiences in the US.”

Current and upcoming releases from the global film sales and domestic distribution company, Blue Fox Entertainment, include the rom-com Unexpected, the family film Railway Children and the horror-thriller Bunker. Notable past releases stateside include The Wolf and The Lion, the romance Eiffel, the action-thriller Killerman starring Liam Hemsworth, the critically acclaimed comedy Sometimes Always Never starring 2023 Oscar nom Bill Nighy, the drama My Zoe directed by and starring Julie Delphy, and the Sundance family comedy Abe starring Stranger Things‘ Noah Schnapp.

Huntsman negotiated the End of Sex deal on behalf of Blue Fox, with Vortex’s Rebelo on behalf of the filmmakers.