‘The Daily Show’: Comedy Central Sets Dates For Guest Hosts Hasan Minhaj, Marlon Wayans, Kal Penn, Al Franken & John Leguizamo

Comedy Central has set dates for the next five guest hosts who will fill in at the desk of The Daily Show.

Hasan Minhaj steps in for the week Febuary 27, followed by Marlon Wayans the week of March 6; Kal Penn the week of March 13; Al Franken the week of March 20 and John Leguizamo the week of March 27. Dates for additional guest hosts, including TDS correspondents and contributors, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Guest hosts have been filling in since Trevor Noah exited the show on December 8.

Chelsea Handler is hosting this week’s shows, marking her latest late-night guest hosting spot after she filled in for Jimmy Kimmel during his summer holidays. Sarah Silverman is set to take the reins next week, beginning February 13.

In terms of Noah’s permanent replacement, we’re hearing that Comedy Central is keeping an open mind in terms of who will succeed him. As Deadline’s Peter White previously reported,the network also is considering hosting duos and trios. A permanent host is expected to start in fall 2023.

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+.