‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Boards Robert Eggers’ Gothic Horror ‘Nosferatu’

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Corrin, the award-winning star of The Crown, My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover, is joining the cast of Robert Eggers’ vampire movie Nosferatu.

Corrin, who made their name portraying Princess Diana in Netflix’s Royal Family drama, will star in the filmmaker’s reimagining of the story of the alluring and horrifying, blood-sucking creature. Corrin’s role has not been disclosed.

Eggers has already set Lily Rose-Depp, Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult and Willem Defoe for the Focus Features project, which is due to shoot on locations in Europe from next month. Skarsgård will play the ancient, nocturnal Transylvanian count who desires Depp’s haunted young woman.

The film reunites the director with Defoe following their work together on The Lighthouse and The Northman.

Eggers is writer and director on Nosferatu, while Jeff Robinson, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus are producing.

Nosferatu is inspired by F. W. Murnau’s 1922 silent horror feature of the same name. It was given that title, which is derived from an archaic Romanian name for vampire, following a copyright spat with the estate of Bram Stoker, the Irish novelist who wrote the Dracula novel in 1897. Murnau’s vampire was renamed Count Orlok.

The vampire Count Orlok, played by Max Schreck, rises from his coffin in F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu. Hulton/Getty

Corrin is currently leading Virginia Woolf’s Orlando at London’s Garrick Theatre. They were cast by Orlando director Michael Grandage opposite Harry Styles in Prime Video’s My Policeman and also recently filmed FX murder mystery limited series Retreat for Zal Batmangli and Brit Marling.

In an interview with Deadline published over the weekend, Benjamin Caron (Sharper, Andor), who directed Corrin in episodes of The Crown, hailed them as one of the most “magnetic” stars working today.