‘The Company You Keep’: Sachin Bhatt To Recur In Season 1

EXCLUSIVE: ABC‘s upcoming freshman series The Company You Keep has added Sachin Bhatt (Queer As Folk) in a recurring role, Deadline hears. The series premieres on February 19.

Bhatt will portray Agent Micah Singh, an FBI agent who is considered one of the good ones. He is described as charming, witty, and handsome.

The Company You Keep is based on the Korean format My Fellow Citizens that ran for more than 30 episodes on KBS2. It follows con man Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim). A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who unknowingly are on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell, and Polly Draper also star.

Julia Cohen and Klemmer serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff executive produce for DiVide Pictures, along with Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito for Electric Somewhere, and Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman. Deanna Harris (DiVide Pictures) is a producer. The pilot episode is written by Cohen and directed and executive produced by Ben Younger.

Bhatt most recently portrayed Ali in Peacock’s Queer As Folk reboot alongside Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, and Johnny Sibilly, among others. Other credits include Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, the web series Hidden Canyons, CBS’ Magnum P.I., and Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet.

He is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and AFA Prime Talent. 

