‘The Cleaning Lady’ Renewed For Season 3 At Fox; Jeannine Renshaw Joins As EP & Co-Showrunner

The Cleaning Lady will be back for another go-round. Fox has renewed the popular series for a third season, the network’s first live-action scripted renewal for the 2023-24 season. Additionally, Jeannine Renshaw (Good Girls) also has joined the show as an executive producer and will serve as showrunner with Miranda Kwok.

“After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,” said Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, Fox Entertainment.. “The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show that gives a perspective you don’t often see on television.”

Season 2 of The Cleaning Lady averaged 5.4 million total multiplatform viewers, more than doubling its Live + Same Day delivery by +152%.

Based on the original Argentine series, The Cleaning Lady stars Élodie Yung as Thony, a doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

The series was developed by executive producer Kwok and executive-produced by showrunner Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), and executive producers Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez. It was produced in partnership between Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television.

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group, said: “The Cleaning Lady is a gripping and masterful tale of a mother who will do anything for her child. I am thrilled that we get to continue to explore Thony’s world in a third season. A big thank you to our partners at Fox for providing a platform for this show to thrive, to Miranda Kwok for developing such a powerful story, and to Melissa Carter for her leadership during the first two seasons. We are excited about Jeannine Renshaw joining the creative team, and I can’t wait for audiences to see what Miranda and Jeannine have in store for season three.”

Carter, an experienced showrunner, was originally was brought in to help run The Cleaning Lady, and is now going to be focusing on her own development projects via her overall deal with WBTV. She’s previously served as showrunner or co-showrunner on series including DC’s Stargirl, Queen Sugar, and Famous In Love, as well as developed her own projects through the years.

In the Season 2 finale, Thony (Yung) was confronted by FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Oliver Hudson) about Arman’s (Adan Canto) part in Maya’s (Chelsea Frei) death, while Nadia (Eva De Dominici) tries to stay on Robert Kamdar’s (Naveen Andrews) good side. Despite being warned to stay clear of Kamdar, Thony decides to take matters into her own hands to protect Fiona (Martha Millan) and ensure the safety of her family. The series also stars Sean Lew as Chris, Faith Bryant as Jaz and Sebastien & Valentino LeSalle as Luca.

Renshaw is an established executive producer with series credits such as Good Girls and Grey’s Anatomy. Her other series credits include In the Dark, Manifest, Charmed, Angel and many others.