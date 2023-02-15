‘The Challenge: World Championship’: Former NFL Star Danny McCray, Johnny ‘Bananas’ & More Battle It Out In Paramount+ Competition

The cast for The Challenge: World Championship has been unveiled by Paramount+ and will see global MVP stars paired up with a “Challenge” legend in the new global tournament. Set to premiere on the streamer on Wednesday, March 8 in the U.S. and Canada with two episodes, MTV will air a one-time sneak preview of the premiere episode that same day at 8 p.m. ET. Watch a preview of the show in the video posted above.

The Challenge: World Championship is a franchise first pairing a global MVP with a notable veteran from a previous season of the MTV competition series. The duo will partner up to form an epic team and work together for a shot at winning $500,000.

The Challenge Legends:

Amber Borzotra

Darrell Taylor

Jodi Weatherton

Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio

Jonna Stephens

Jordan Wiseley

Kaycee Clark

KellyAnne Judd

Nelson Thomas

Nia Moore

Theo Campbell

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann

Yes Duffy

Global MVPs:

Ben Driebergen (The Challenge: USA)

Danny McCray (The Challenge: USA)

Justine Ndiba (The Challenge: USA)

Sarah Lacina (The Challenge: USA)

Emily Seebohm (The Challenge: Australia)

Grant Crapp (The Challenge: Australia)

Kiki Morris (The Challenge: Australia)

Troy Cullen (The Challenge: Australia)

Additional cast from The Challenge: Argentina and The Challenge: UK will be announced at a later date following each series’ finale. The Challenge: USA and The Challenge: Australia are currently available to stream on Paramount+, with The Challenge: UK available for streaming in the U.S and Canada on Saturday, Feb. 25, and The Challenge: Argentina available on Wednesday, April 5.

The Challenge: World Championship will debut on the service in the U.K., Latin America and Australia on Thursday, March 9, and in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and France on Wednesday, March 15.

The new series was created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth serve as executive producers. German Abarca, Ernesto De La O, David Sambuchi, Kristopher Schwalenberg and Brad Tiemann serve as co-executive producers. Skye Topic serves as supervising producer, Margaret Morales as producer and Jacob Lane as consulting producer. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as executive producers with Jared March as supervising producer for MTV Entertainment Studios and Donny Herran as SVP of production, with Angela Liao as executive in charge of production.