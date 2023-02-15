‘The Best One Yet’ Podcast Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed its latest podcast client – the team behind The Best One Yet.

The agency will work with founders and co-hosts Jack Crivici-Kramer and Nick Martell to create new opportunities in a range of areas for the finance podcast.

Crivici-Kramer and Martell, who previously worked on Wall Street, created the finance and business newsletter MarketSnacks in 2012, which then expanded into a podcast. Both were acquired by Robinhood in 2018 and rebranded as Robinhood Snacks. In 2022, Crivici-Kramer and Martell spun off the podcast from Robinhood, rebranding to The Best One Yet (TBOY), and are now a fully independent venture.

Since spinning off from Robinhood, which remains the The Best One Yet’s exclusive sponsor until April 2023, the duo has continued to release daily episodes in audio and video. Their aim is to mix business news with pop culture and current events.

UTA reps some of the biggest names in podcasting including Wondery, Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper, iHeartMedia, Tenderfoot TV, Ashley Flowers, Marc Smerling, Disgraceland’s Jake Brennan and Campside.

“When we met with the team at UTA, we knew they were the right people to help us continue to grow TBOY,” said Crivici-Kramer and Martell. We have big plans for 2023 and are really excited to work with UTA to help make them a reality. We genuinely mean it when we say that every episode is ‘the best one yet,’ and this year will be too.”

“Jack and Nick are incredibly creative and savvy people whose unique sensibility has made this pop-business fusion of useful information packaged in an entertaining way that appeals in a big way to Gen Z’s and millennials,” added Oren Rosenbaum, Partner and Head of UTA Audio. “We look forward to expanding their dynamic style across an array of formats.”