‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Zach & His Suitors Head To The Bahamas, Where Motives Are Called Into Question

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details from Monday night’s episode the ABC’s The Bachelor.

Zach Shallcross and his remaining suitors headed to the Bahamas on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor.

Following an emotional rose ceremony and the departure of an early frontrunner the previous night, Zach says he’s ready for this fresh “restart.” As he heads into week four, he plans to dig deeper into the connections he’s been developing with each of the women, explaining that he wants to “take it up a notch.”

The first one-on-one date of the week goes to Kat. At this point in the process, many of the women are on edge about their connections with Zach. Upon hearing that she wasn’t selected for a one-on-one, Greer becomes emotional, explaining that she hasn’t had the opportunity to spend much time with Zach since getting the first impression rose on night one.

Meanwhile, it was all smiles for Zach and Kat though as they departed on a sailboat for the day. They go snorkeling, dance around on the boat, and sneak in a kiss or two (or more), and they both separately admit in confessionals that they feel very at ease with each other.

Back at the villa, the other women are trying to get their minds off the one-on-one, to little avail. After having a romantic one-on-one date with Zach last week, Kaity says she’s worried their spark will dim in the coming weeks as he starts forming connections with other women. Anastasia says it’s clear that Zach has chosen his favorites among the group and she isn’t one of them.

On the beach, Zach and Kat talk about their relationship. Zach tells her he sees something in her that he wants to keep exploring and reassures her that he wants to keep her around. During the nighttime portion of the date, the pair share a candlelit dinner where Kat opens up about her upbringing, telling Zach that she admires that he grew up with stability. She says that she struggled with her relationship with her mom growing up, and there was a period of time where she didn’t live at home because it became so strained. But, she’s looking for a partner who she can create a stable family with. Zach tells her it means a lot that she would open up to him, and he wants to make sure she feels loved for who she is. As you might have guessed, she does get a rose at the end of the date.

The ladies get the next date card while Kat is away. It’s the group date, which will include Aly, Kaity, Ariel, Davia, Genevie, Anastasia, Kylee, Mercedes, Charity, Gabi, Jess and Greer. That means Brooklyn will be going on the second one-on-one of the week.

For this group date, Zach says he’s decided to take it easy. Instead of opting for something adventurous, he and the women have a beach party. Everything seems to be going swimmingly at first, until the women start to feel like Anastasia is taking Zach’s attention away from everyone else. Kylee says she feels unseen, so she decides to try to steal him away from Anastasia, which causes some tension. But Kylee leaves the conversation feeling good after Zach tells her that he thinks their relationship is moving in a positive direction.

Anastasia did not leave happy, though, and that’s when things started to heat up. When Kylee interrupted her conversation with Zach, she asked for a few more minutes, and Kylee insisted she speak with Zach immediately and she wasn’t interested in fighting with Anastasia about it. Anastasia interpreted that as a threat, which she then told all of the other women about. That set Kylee off, who wasn’t thrilled that there was drama swirling around her.

The group date cocktail party went by mostly without a hitch, until Anastasia brought up Kylee’s earlier comment. Trying to get ahead of the drama, Kylee tells Zach about their earlier miscommunication and also reveals that she heard from Charity that Anastasia mentioned gaining Instagram followers from being on the show (it’s a major faux pas in Bachelor Nation to admit to being there for anything other than true love).

Naturally, that freaks Zach out, and he addresses it with all the women, telling them that he’s concerned with what he’s been hearing about someone being there for the wrong reasons. Then he pulls Anastasia for a one-on-one conversation and asks her if she’s really there for him. He divulges some of what he’s heard about her, and she says that none of it is true, but he leaves the conversation feeling confused about why the other women would be lying about her.

While the rest of the women are arguing about what went down with Zach, Ariel sneaks away to get some time alone with him and make sure he’s doing okay. That earns her the group date rose, and Anastasia and Kylee leave the date worried about their relationships with Zach.

For Brooklyn’s date, the pair go ATVing through the island to a secluded beach. During the dinner portion of the date, Brooklyn tells him that she feels special that he chose this date for her, knowing that she would enjoy the adventure. She opens up about being physically and emotionally abused in a previous relationship, which makes her all the more appreciative of Zach accepting her for who she is. She tells Zach that she’s ready to give her love to someone who really deserves it and feel that type of love back. She leaves the date with a rose.

The women enter the cocktail party with a mostly positive outlook, eager to have a few more minutes with Zach before the rose ceremony. But before anyone has a chance to talk with him, he enters the room and reminds the women how much he values honesty and then asks Anastasia to step away for a conversation. He gives her the opportunity to defend herself about the Instagram debacle, but ultimately decides that it’s time for her to go home. He makes it clear to the women that, moving forward, he’s ready to focus on love.

That turns the night around, and after several happier conversations, Zach hands out the remainder of the week’s roses. Because Anastasia was sent home early, only Genevie and Davia didn’t receive roses this week.

The women returning next week are: Charity, Kaity, Gabi, Jess, Mercedes, Aly, Greer, Brooklyn, Ariel, Kat, and Kylee.

Next week, Zach and the women are headed to London.

The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and is available next day on Hulu.