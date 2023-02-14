Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Oscar Nominees 2023: The Class Photo

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline Investigation: UK Gov's Covid Scheme Leaves Producers In The Lurch
Read the full story

The Agency Signs ‘Rūrangi’ Director Max Currie

Max Currie
The Agency

EXCLUSIVE: The Agency has signed Rūrangi co-showrunner and director Max Currie for global representation.

Currie will join a roster of clients at The Agency already including Sally Wainwright, Russell T Davies and Sam Mendes.

His New Zealand-set drama Rūrangi won the International Emmy for Best Short Form series and a second season is due to launch this month. 

Currie’s next directing project is Refuge, which is being produced by Craig Gainsborough. Arlo Green (Nautilus) wrote the script and will star in the feature. 

As we reported in December, Hulu acquired U.S. rights to season two of Rūrangi, which is due to launch this month. Prime Video has taken it in the UK.

Rūrangi is set in New Zealand and follows the story of transgender activist who returns to the small rural community he’s from with the hopes of reconnecting with his father. Currie was co-showrunner alongside Briar Grace-Smith. 

The original series was also cut as a film, which had a theatrical release in some markets.

The Agency, based in London, is a TV lit agency representing writers and directors for TV, film and theatre.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad