‘That’s My Jam’ Heads To Germany

That’s My Jam is coming to Germany and the leads of rock band Tokio Hotel are onboard to present.

The Jimmy Fallon original’s pickup in Germany is the sixth international version of the NBCUniversal Formats hit and will air on RTL+. SEO Entertainment is producing with Universal Television Alternative Studios (UTAS).

In That’s My Jam, which is a spin-off of one of Fallon’s The Tonight Show’s themed segments, celebrities compete in music-themed challenges.

Tokio Hotel founders Bill and Tom Kaulitz are presenting and the show will be titled That’s My Jam with Bill & Tom Kaulitz in Germany. Tom Kaulitz is married to America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum.

Ana Langenberg, NBCUniversal Formats’ SVP Format Sales & Production, said That’s My Jam has “proven itself to be the perfect format for local adaptation, with successful versions already launched.”

“Bill and Tom Kaulitz are the perfect hosts for this show and we’re thrilled to be collaborating once again with our partners at SEO Entertainment and RTL+,” she added.

That’s My Jam has so far sold to Italy, Spain, Mongolia, France and, most recently, the UK, where the Mo Gilligan-hosted version launched on BBC One late last year.