‘The Thanksgiving Play’ Sets Broadway Cast: D’Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley & Chris Sullivan

Broadway’s upcoming production of Larissa FastHorse’s The Thanksgiving Play will star D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley (Scandal) and Chris Sullivan (This Is Us, Hadestown).

The castings were announced today by Second Stage Theater.

This new production, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, will begin previews March 25 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater, with an official opening on April 20.

The satirical play follows a troupe of well-meaning theater artists who attempt to put on a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving school pageant. The play, producers say, “skewers everything right, wrong, and woke in America.”

Carden, making her Broadway debut, was Emmy-nominated for her role as Janet in The Good Place, and stars as Greta in the Amazon series A League of Their Own. She recurs as Natalie on the HBO’s Barry.

In addition to her Tony-winning performances in Noises Off and Promises, Promises, Finneran has appeared on Broadway in Annie, The Iceman Cometh and Cabaret, among others, and on TV in The Gilded Age, Bloodline and Brockmire. She will next be seen in the new Hulu series Up Here.

Foley’s extensive TV credits include The Big Leap, Scandal, Felicity and True Blood, among others. He made his Broadway debut in The Violet Hour, and in 2014 he starred in Donald Margulies’ play The Country House at the Geffen Playhouse.

Sullivan has received two Emmy nominations for his performance as Toby Damon on NBC’s This Is Us, and he has appeared in Stranger Things, The Knick, The Americans and in the film Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2. Broadway credits include Lombardi, Chicago, and Nice Work If You Can Get It.