‘Tehran’ Renewed For Season 3 At Apple TV+ As Hugh Laurie Joins Espionage Drama

Hugh Laurie is headed to Tehran as the espionage drama has been renewed for a third season by Apple TV+.

The Night Manager and House, M.D. star has joined the cast of the Israeli spy thriller.

He’ll play a South African nuclear inspector and will join an ensemble cast that includes newcomers Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars and Phoenix Raei. Returning stars include Niv Sultan, who plays Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, along with Sahun Toub and Shila Ommi.

The show follows Sultan as a hacker agent who infiltrates Iran’s capital Tehran under a false identity. Apple TV+ has greenlit production on Season 3, which has now begun and will follow Tamar as she tries to find a way to reinvent herself and win back Mossad’s support.

Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn are co-creators and Daniel Syrkin the director. Exec producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, Tony Saint, Syrkin, Zonder, Dari Shai Slutzky and Tal Fraifeld for Kan.

“We are so excited to have the brilliant Hugh Laurie join Niv and the incredibly talented cast in a new storyline that has all the makings of an unforgettable season,” said Morgan Wandell, head of international programming for Apple TV+.

Laurie is repped by WME and Hamilton Hodell in the UK and his attorney is Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.