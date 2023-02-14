‘Ted Lasso’ Teaser Sets Season 3 Premiere Date

Apple‘s hit comedy series Ted Lasso is officially returning for a third season on March 15, it was revealed in a teaser above. Following the premiere, new episodes will be released weekly on Wednesday.

The 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso picks up after the shocking events of the Season 2 finale as newly-promoted AFC Richmond is facing ridicule thanks to the media predicting they’re last in the Premier League.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Appletv+

In the wake of Nate’s (Nick Mohammed) contentious departure from Richmond, the newly dubbed “wonder kid” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) succeeds Nate as Richmond’s assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Ted (Jason Sudeikis) continues to deal with pressures at work as well as his own personal issues back home.

When we reunite with Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), she is focused on defeating Rupert, and Keeley (Juno Temple) is navigating being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

The series also stars Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance.

The vision for Ted Lasso from the onset was for it to run for a three-season arc, but that was before it become a fan-favorite series and an awards-season sweetheart. Seasons 1 and 2 won the Emmy for Outstanding comedy series, with additional statuettes awarded to cast and creatives.

So it would make sense for Warner Bros. Television Group and Apple, who are behind Ted Lasso, to keep the show going. But viewers will be hard-pressed to find anyone who will give a definitive answer about the show’s future.

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of WBTV, in an exclusive interview with Deadline on Monday, would only say Season 3 ends “beautifully.”

“If that is all we do in the Ted Lasso universe, I think the fans will be really happy and excited. But there’s also a way to crack open a door. If we’re fortunate enough to do more, we can keep on going,” she teased.

The project was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports. Series star Sudeikis also executive produces, alongside Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Hunt, Kelly, and Bill Wrubel also executive produce, along with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Additionally, Jane Becker and Jamie Lee are also exec producers. Actor Goldstein writes and co-executive produces.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Ted Lasso are currently available to stream via Apple TV+.

Watch the teaser in full above.