‘Ted Lasso’ Star Nick Mohammed And ‘After Life’s Diane Morgan Strike BBC Studios Deals

Ted Lasso‘s Nick Mohammed and After Life‘s Diane Morgan have struck scripted development deals with BBC Studios.

The deals with comic actors and writers were unveiled at the BBC Studios Showcase today in London, and will see both stars develop and co-produce content with the BBC’s commercial wing. BBC Studios will sell the resulting content internationally.

Mohammed is known for playing Nate in Apple TV+’s Emmy series Ted Lasso opposite Jason Sudeikis and is also the creator, writer, executive producer and co-star of Sky comedy Intelligence, acting opposite David Schwimmer. On the feature side, he is starring alongside Jon Hamm and Tina Fey in the upcoming film Maggie Moore(s), directed by John Slattery.

He also performs a comedy character called Mr Swallow, who appears regularly on Channel 4 show 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Morgan recently appeared in Netflix’s Ricky Gervais comedy-drama After Life. She is the creator of shows such as Cunk on Britain and Cunk on Earth, which feature her dim-witted investigative reporter character Philomena Cunk, and writes and stars in BBC Studios and Witchcraft Industries-produced BBC series Mandy.

“Last week I won a comedy award and someone on the internet made a pancake with my face on it. I thought it couldn’t get any better – but it just has,” said Morgan. “Thanks BBC Studios.”

“Genuinely so flattered to be partnering with BBC Studios and to be given the opportunity to work with some of the UK’s most exciting production companies,” said Mohammed. “And just in general feeling very grateful to them for having such faith in my writing. Six ideas in six minutes – I can’t wait to get started.”

The agreements follow on from one BBC Studios struck with Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou. Details on the first project from that partnership are coming later this year, according to the BBC.

Mohammed’s deal was brokered by Kitty Laing at United Agents Limited, Jonathan Blyth at BBC Studios and James Kay at Sheridans. Morgan’s was brokered by Carly Peters and Maureen Vincent at United Agents, Blyth at BBC Studios, and Sheridans’ Kay at Sheridans.

