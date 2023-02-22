‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham To Host BBC ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ Coverage

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will present the BBC’s Eurovision Song Contest coverage later this year.

Waddingham is part of a presenting and commentary line-up including stalwarts Graham Norton and Rylan, Julia Sanina, Alesha Dixon, Timur Miroshnychenko, Sam Quek, Mel Giedroyc, Scott Mills and Claire Sweeney.

Miroshnychenko is a Ukrainian presenter, coming as the UK stepped in to host the awards that should have been in Ukraine. Ukrainian rap trio Kalush Orchestra won last year’s contest but cannot host due to the war so the UK is hosting in Liverpool as the nation came second.

Emmy winner Waddingham plays Rebecca Welton in Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso and past credits include Sex Education and How to Lose Friends and Alienate People.

“There’s something really special about Eurovision which is why I’ve been an avid fan for years – from the camaraderie of all the acts backstage, to the epic scale of the show,” she said. “It’s one of the world’s greatest music festivals, but this year, perhaps more than ever, it is such a great honour to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine.”

Norton and Great British Bake Off host Giedroyc will take it in turns on the famous commentary box during the final, while Rylan and Mills will do so in the semi final.

Miroshnychenko will be the Eurovision Correspondent in Liverpool, appearing in VT inserts during the live shows plus giving live insights from Ukraine’s commentary box in the Liverpool Arena. Alongside Liverpudlian presenter, Sam Quek, he will front the Opening Ceremony live stream on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube Channel.