BAFTA Film Awards: ‘All Quiet’ Leading Pack With 5 Wins, ‘Banshees’ In Close Second So Far – Updating Live

BAFTA Film Awards Winners List - Updating Live
Technical Snafu As Supporting Actress BAFTA Announced As Carey Mulligan Instead Of Kerry Condon

Kerry Condon
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Kerry Condon arrives at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. Dave Benett/Getty Images

An unfortunate lost-in-translation snafu happened at the BAFTA Film Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London tonight, after Best Supporting Actress presenter Troy Kotsur announced Kerry Condon as the winner for her performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

BAFTA confirms to Deadline that Condon’s name was on the card, but the sign language interpreter providing voiceover for the audience appeared to mistakenly announce Carey Mulligan – nominated in the category for She Said – as the winner.

Kotsur, and his on-stage British Sign Language interpreter, moved quickly to correct the error, ensuring Condon alone rose to travel to the stage. We are told BAFTA and the BBC will also correct the error in their editing process ahead of the awards’ TV broadcast later this evening. While the last four categories presented today will air live on the BBC, the rest of the show will broadcast on a delay.

Condon and her Banshees co-star Barry Keoghan picked up the trophies for Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor, pipping stateside favorites Angela Bassett and Ke Huy Quan.

