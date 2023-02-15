Tara Reid To Star In & Produce Comedy Series Adaptation Of ‘The Pet Sitter’s Tale’ With Laura Vorreyer & Paper Ball Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: A comedy series adaptation of Laura Vorreyer’s popular book The Pet Sitter’s Tale is in the works for the small screen with Tara Reid (American Pie, Ghosts) set to star and produce.

Titled Walking In LA, the female-driven comedy hails from Vorreyer, Reid’s Hi Happy Films, Katie Rotolo and Alex Parker’s Paper Ball Pictures and Philippe Ashfield and David Lewis’ Instant Entertainment. The project is currently being shopped.

Vorreyer’s The Pet Sitter’s Tale is a collection of short stories about her love of pets from the time she was a young girl in growing up in Chicago to inadvertently becoming a professional pet sitter in L.A.

Per the logline: “Walking in LA follows the feel-good redemption story of magical-thinking protagonist Lucy who, fired from her dream job and dumped by her fiancé, moves on a whim to the City of Angels in search of something better. Upon landing in LA, Lucy discovers she’ll need “connections” to do just about anything, and that self-discovery and reinvention will take more than just hope and determination. Luck finds Lucy when a chance encounter with famous talk show host Angela Noble, played by Reid, sets off a comic and uplifting journey from fish-out-of-water dreamer to successful pet-walking entrepreneur extraordinaire. Based on Vorreyer’s life story and 20+ year career as a celebrity pet sitter, Walking in LA blends girl power comedy with fantastical reality, featuring cameos from celebrities and their pets as Lucy builds her star-studded roster of clients.”

“I’m so excited to be a part of this project, Real stories are always the best, and stories about dogs and animals have my heart,” Reid said. “Relationships with animals are examples of unconditional love on both sides.”

Reid most recently portrayed herself in a guest-starring role in the “Trevor’s Body” episode of CBS’ hit comedy Ghosts. She is repped by Ashfield.