Tamara Gould Named Chief Content Officer At PBS SoCal & KCET

EXCLUSIVE: ITVS veteran Tamara Gould has been named Chief Content Officer for PBS SoCal, KCET and Link TV. She will lead a team of content producers across multiple platforms to amplify the voices and stories of the communities within and beyond Southern California.

Gould will report to Andrew Russell, President and CEO of the Public Media Group of Southern California, the parent of PBS SoCal and KCET

“Tamara Gould is an extraordinary talent and she brings a wealth of production experience and deep ties to public media,” Russell said. “She has great skill in building strategic collaborations with both local and national partners to support independent filmmakers and is an industry-recognized leader in the world of documentary storytelling.”

She spent the past 18 years at ITVS, the nonprofit that funds and incubates documentaries for public TV outlets. Gould held numerous positions during her tenure, most recently Head of Co-Productions and Strategic Partnerships. She served as production executive for multiple documentaries and series for public broadcasting and has worked with media outlets and ITVS’ federal partners including CPB, NEH, NEA and USAID to increase opportunity and support for independent filmmakers.

Her production credits include Hell of a Nation, a PBS documentary film about on the Constitutional Convention in Afghanistan post-9/11, produced with Actual Films. She also worked on projects including Matter of Mind, TED Talks Live, Half the Sky and American Graduate Latino.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Public Media Group of Southern California, a tremendous hub of talent and creativity producing critical content for the Southern California community and beyond,” Gould said. The nation and the world look to California for insight into the future of climate, culture, technology and entertainment. PMGSC and all of its platforms and partnerships are an essential conduit to tell those stories.”

Prior to joining ITVS, she served as an Executive Producer of Television at KQED and as Executive Director of the Bay Area Video Coalition.