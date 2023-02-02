Sylvester Stallone’s Family To Star In Docuseries For Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone is expanding his footprint at Paramount+. The streamer has picked up The Family Stallone, a new docuseries featuring the star of Tulsa King, along with his real-life wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and their daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

The eight-part series will premiere exclusively on the service this spring in the U.S and Canada. It will be teased in a “Mountain of Entertainment” spot during the Super Bowl (see above).

For years, Stallone has shared pictures and videos on Instagram of his daughters, all of whom have become social media stars in their own right. In the new series, Paramount+ promises to “offer a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families” by showing how the Oscar-winning actor is simply Dad at home.

Flavin Stallone is described as a “savvy businesswoman and co-owner of the wellness brand Serious Skin Care.”

Sophia Stallone is the eldest of the three sisters who has no interest in following in her father’s acting footsteps — though she currently hosts a podcast, “Unwaxed,” with her sister Sistine.

Sistine Stallone is an actress and model and is currently in development on her first feature film.

Scarlet Stallone is the youngest and is moving into her own apartment at college. She has been set on following in her father’s footsteps and becoming an actress since she was a child, and is now appearing alongside Stallone in Tulsa King.

The Family Stallone is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind and Nadim Amiry as executive producers. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, and Jonathan Singer serve as executive producers for Bunim-Murray Productions, with Lauren Goldstein, Valana Hunn, Chris Ray, and Jason Williams as co-executive producers.