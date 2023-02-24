Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey Movie ‘Americana’ Making World Premiere At SXSW

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Tony Tost’s feature directorial debut, Americana from BRON Studios / Saks Picture Company is making its world premiere at SXSW on March 17 at the Paramount Theatre in the Narrative Spotlight section.

Formerly known as National Anthem, the pic stars Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Eric Dane, Zahn McClarnon, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Simon Rex, Derek Hinkey, Toby Huss, and Harriet Sansom Harris. In the pic, unlikely heroes and villains must navigate a complex playing field in pursuit of a legendary Native American artifact with ties to the complicated history of the American West in this elevated, darkly comedic crime thriller.

The movie also marks multi-platinum, chart-topping singer-songwriter Halsey’s first on-screen role. The award-winning, Grammy Nominated recording artist has amassed more than 50 billion streams worldwide, and over 75 million RIAA-certified singles and albums sold.

BRON and WME Independent are repping worldwide sales for the acquisition title.

The pic is also a co-production with Rhea Films, and Creative Wealth Media, who financed the film with Hercules Film Fund. Alex Saks (The Florida Project, Red Rocket) is producing. Aaron L. Gilbert, Steven Thibault, and Alison-Jane Roney are executive producing for BRON Studios (Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Survivor). Jason Cloth is executive producing for Creative Wealth Media (Licorice Pizza, House of Gucci). Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, and Jean-Luc De Fanti are executive producing for Rhea Films (Good Time, Bruised). Michael Williams and Suraj Maraboyina are also executive producing. Native American activist Marcus RedThunder (Longmire, Hostiles) served as a consultant on the film, which was shot on location with the support of the New Mexico Film Office.

The crafts team is rounded out by Cinematographer Nigel Bluck (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent), production designer Russell Barnes (Captain Fantastic), costume designer Jillian Bundrick (Reservation Dogs), editor Peter McNulty (Hotel Mumbai), and composer David Fleming (The Last of Us).