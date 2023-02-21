Skip to main content
Blackstone To Publish Eight Early Michael Crichton Novels Written Under Pseudonym While At Harvard
‘Survivor’, ‘The Amazing Race’, ‘Tough As Nails’ & ‘Lingo’ Renewed At CBS

Tough As Nails / Survivor / Lingo / The Amazing Race CBS

CBS is getting its business done early with a raft of renewals including its stable of reality shows.

Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough As Nails and Lingo are all returning for new seasons.

Survivor, The Amazing Race and Tough As Nails were expected but the return of Lingo for a second season comes only a month into its RuPaul-fronted run.

Survivor will head into season 45, The Amazing Race is going into season 35, Tough As Nails is hammering into a sixth season and Lingo has scored a second season. However, CBS, which has handed out multiple season orders for Survivor and The Amazing Race is not specifying how many seasons these renewals are for.

It comes as CBS has handed out renewals to scripted series NCIS, CSI: Vegas, NCI: Hawai’i and newsmagazine shows 60 Minutes and 48 Hours, joining already renewed titles including Fire Country, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, So Help Me Todd, The Equalizer and the three FBI dramas.

Big Brother was already renewed for its 25th season in September. There’s no word on Undercover Boss or Come Dance With Me, while Secret Celebrity Renovation is on a different cycle and still has some original episodes to air.

Survivor, which is hosted by Jeff Probst, who exec produces alongside Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen, starts its season 44 in March. It is produced by S.E.G. Holdco.

The Amazing Race, which premiered season 34 in September, is hosted by Phil Keoghan, who also hosts blue-collar competition series Tough As Nails, which launched its fourth season last month.

Lingo, which is hosted by RuPaul Charles, premiered last month and comes from All3Media’s Objective Media.

