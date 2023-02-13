Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs Storm Back, Beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 To Win Title

It was truly a tale of two halves. But if the first half represented the worst of times for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the second half was the best of times. They stormed back from a 24-14 halftime deficit, outscoring the Eagles 24-11 as Mahomes caught fire.

Mahomes recovered from what looked like a game-ending injury at the end of the first half to become his regular superstar self. He carved up the Eagles, helped by some big plays from his team and a defense that suddenly figured out how to somewhat contain Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

KIcker Harrison Butker ended it with a chip-shot field goal from 27 to provide margin of victory.

Mahomes finished 21 of 27 in passing for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns. He added 44 yards on the ground, winning the Super Bowl MVP award and certifying himself as one of the NFL’s greatest.

Jalen Hurts of the Eagles dominated the first half and finished with 304 yards passing, 70 rushing, and 3 touchdowns, the latter tying the Super Bowl record held by Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis.

But it wasn’t enough to stop Mahomes and the Chiefs, who were aided by a 65-yard punt return from Kadarius Toney (a Super Bowl record) and the hard running of rookie Isiah Pacheco, who scored one TD and piled up 76 yards on a tough Eagles defense, an average of 5.1 yards per carry.

The Eagles didn’t go down easily, Hurts connecting on a 46-yard pass to DeVonta Smith to set up a final TD and a two-point conversion that he ran in. But the Eagles defense couldn’t hold off Mahomes, who scrambled for 26 yards on one leg to put his team in the red zone. A defensive holding call gave them an extra set of downs, and then kicker Harrison Butker redeemed himself for an earlier miss with his game-winning kick.

The win is the second Super Bowl championship for Los Angeles native Andy Reid, the pride of John Marshall High School in Los Feliz, who now is likely a Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate.

“We’re not done,” Mahomes said during the post-game interviews. “So I won’t say dynasty yet.”