Joel McHale Gets Up Close & Personal With A Baby Cougar In ‘Animal Control’ Super Bowl 2023 Commercial — Watch

EXCLUSIVE: Joel McHale got up close and personal with a baby cougar for Fox‘s Super Bowl ad promoting the network’s new comedy series Animal Control.

The spot, which will air during Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, pokes fun at the cost of an ad for the big game as McHale quips: “Wanna hear something crazy? This ad cost $3 million, and only half of that went toward my hair.”

He adds: “And everything you’ve heard is true. Attractive cougars in your area want to meet you.”

His co-star (the baby cougar) sits peacefully in his arms as he tells viewers to tune in Thursdays at 9 p.m. for the show. In an outtake, McHale jokes that Fox only gave the show 15 seconds for their ad, which, coincidentally, is “the maximum amount of time you can hold a cougar before it decides to maul you.”

Before he can finish his sentence, his co-star decides it’s time to play, taking a playful bite at his collar before licking his face.

Good thing the pair appear to get along well, since this isn’t the last we’ll be seeing of the cougar. The animal has been tapped as an upcoming guest star in the series.

Animal Control follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. McHale will play Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much.

The series also stars Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, Alvina August, Kelli Ogmundson, and Gerry Dee. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, the series is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios. McHale also executive produces along with Fisher, Greenberg and Sterling as well as Tad Quill who came on board after the series was picked up. Quill previously co-created Fox’s The Moodys with Fisher and Greenberg.