How To Watch The Super Bowl Online & On TV: Pregame, Kickoff Time, Rihanna, More

Super Bowl LVII pitting the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champs the Philadelphia Eagles is Sunday, February 12 in Glendale, AZ, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Fox and in Spanish on Fox Deportes, with the game also available on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

It will mark the 10th Super Bowl broadcast for Fox Sports. The network’s lead NFL team Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) will have the game call from State Farm Stadium, marking their first Super Bowl assignment following the departure of longtime team Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

For this year, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report from the sidelines, with Mike Pereira to provide rules analysis.

Fox Deportes’ coverage will include Jessi Losada and Rodolfo Landeros from the studio and play-by-play announcer Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Alejandro Villanueva calling the game. The Spanish-language network’s pregame show begins at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

This year’s halftime show will be headlined by Rihanna, the first year for the showcase under the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show branding. DPS is producing the show with Roc Nation, with Jesse Collins executive producer and Hamish Hamilton directing. Last year’s show featuring Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem was watched by 120 million viewers.

Fox’s pregame coverage of this year’s Super Bowl will begin with Fox NFL Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT with its regular lineup of Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Rob Gronkowski, Jay Glazer and host Curt Menefee. Also joining for the 5 1/2-hour pregame: Charissa Thompson, Sean Payton, Charles Woodson, Michael Vick, Peter Schrager, Kristina Pink and Cooper Manning.

One thing that won’t happen during this year’s pregame: the mostly usual sit-down interview with the President of the United States by the covering network’s news division. Joe Biden won’t be doing that this year.

Ahead of kickoff, Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, with CODA Oscar winner Troy Kotsur performing the ASL version. Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful,” while Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

In the mix throughout the day on Fox are the usual slew of Super Bowl commercials, including Hollywood movie trailers, as marketers take advantage of the year’s biggest TV platform. Last year, Nielsen estimated that 90% of the U.S. who had their TVs on during the Super Bowl were watching the game. An estimated 112.3 million across all NBC platforms (NBC, Telemundo, Peacock) watched the game, which saw the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

It was the most-watched TV program in five years, since Super Bowl LII.