You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Saturday Night Live’ Tributes Richard Belzer

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

PGA Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture; ‘The White Lotus’, ‘The Bear’, ‘The Dropout’ Top TV Heap – Complete Winners List
Read the full story

‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong Considers Spin-Off From Emmy Winner As It Prepares To Bow Out

Succession
Succession will end after Season 4 HBO

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has hinted he is musing on the prospect of a spin-off from his worldwide hit show. 

The British writer and show-runner has already confirmed that his comedy-drama exploring the toxic personal dynamics within a dynastic media corporation will come to an end with the upcoming fourth season. 

But the Guardian newspaper reports that Armstrong adds that he is considering a separate show, potentially to follow one of his central characters, or to concentrate on just one of the several main themes. 

However, the UK newspaper adds that HBO, which makes the show, might not feel the same way, with Casey Bloys telling Variety, “It doesn’t seem to me that there’s something in Succession where you would go, ‘Let’s follow just this kid’ or whatever.’”

Armstrong revealed to the New Yorker last week his conflict over the decision to sign off on a show that has so far accrued 13 Emmy Awards, including two for Best Drama Series. 

“I feel sad, and I have the circus-has-left-town feeling that everyone gets who works on a production that’s good, and this one particularly so. I imagine I’ll be a little bit lonely, and wandering the streets of London in a funk.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad