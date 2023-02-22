‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Doubles Down On Criticism Over Jeremy Strong’s Acting Style: “It’s F–ing Annoying”

Brian Cox is not backing down on his thoughts over his Succession co-star’s, Jeremy Strong, acting style.

“He’s a very good actor,” Cox said in a Town & Country interview. “And the rest of the ensemble is all okay with this. But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set.”

Of Strong always being in character, Cox said, “It’s f***ing annoying. Don’t get me going on it.”

Strong plays Cox’s son in the HBO drama series. While Cox is a classically trained actor, Strong is a method actor who revealed in a 2021 interview with the New Yorker that he fully immerses himself in his role of Kendall Roy.

In the same interview, Cox brought up a YouTube video from 2009 where he teaches a toddler the “To be or not to be” soliloquy.

“There is something in the little boy that is able to convey the character,” he said. “It’s just there and is accessible. It’s not a big f***ing religious experience.”

In a separate interview with British GQ, Strong opens up about what he thinks of Cox’s take about his acting method.

“Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings. I also think Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the f**k he wants,” Strong said. “There was no need to address that or do damage control.”

Strong continued, “I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show. And it is like a family in the sense that, and I’m sure they would say this, too, you don’t always like the people that you love. I do always respect them.”