‘Street Outlaws: Fastest In America’ Star Ryan Fellows’ Family Sues For Wrongful Death

UPDATE: The family of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America racing star Ryan Fellows has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. They claim gross negligence in a street race held on a Nevada road that led to Fellows’ death.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Lions Gate Entertainment were among those named.

The drag races that led to Fellows’s death were filmed last year on a “dusty, weather-beaten, rough asphalt roadway” in the Las Vegas desert. The location “didn’t meet any of the industry safety standards” for drag racing, the suit claimed. The defendants allegedly oversaw numerous crashes at the location and had opportunities to move the races, but did not.

“We continue to extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones and the entire Street Outlaws family. We cannot comment on pending litigation,” said a Discovery spokesperson statement.

EARLIER: Street Outlaws: Fastest In America star Ryan Fellows has died in a fiery crash while filming the Discovery show, Deadline has confirmed.

Fellows was racing another driver early Sunday morning outside Las Vegas in a scheduled race for the night of the show when he lost control near the finish line, TMZ reports citing a source. The vehicle, a gold Nissan 240z, rolled over and caught fire. Onlookers tried to pull Fellows out of the burning car, but were unsuccessful.

“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”