‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Supports Coming Out Of Castmate Noah Schnapp

Finn Wolfhard isn’t holding back on his admiration for castmate Noah Schnapp, who revealed his sexual identity in a TikTok post last month.

“When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face,” Wolfhard told GQ in a new interview published Wednesday. “I was just really proud of him.”

Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series, which is expected to start production on its fifth and final season in May.

“We’re not on everyday-text vibes in any way, and not because…do you text your cousins every day? Probably not. They’re our family. We’ll talk on each other’s birthdays. We’ll talk once in a while.

“But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they’re there,” he said.