You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne’s Estranged Spouse Tom Girardi Indicted For Scamming Clients Out Of Millions

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Supports Coming Out Of Castmate Noah Schnapp

Finn Wolfhard Getty Images

Finn Wolfhard isn’t holding back on his admiration for castmate Noah Schnapp, who revealed his sexual identity in a TikTok post last month.

“When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face,” Wolfhard told GQ in a new interview published Wednesday. “I was just really proud of him.”

Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series, which is expected to start production on its fifth and final season in May.

“We’re not on everyday-text vibes in any way, and not because…do you text your cousins every day? Probably not. They’re our family. We’ll talk on each other’s birthdays. We’ll talk once in a while.

“But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they’re there,” he said.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad