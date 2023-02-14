‘Stone Cold Fox’ Series Adaptation In The Works From Rachel Koller Croft, Julie Plec & Universal TV

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Television is developing a TV adaptation of the novel Stone Cold Fox by Rachel Koller Croft, who will also pen the series. Julie Plec and Emily Cummins will executive produce through Plec’s production banner, My So-Called Company as part of her overall deal with Universal Television.

Stone Cold Fox was published Tuesday by Berkley & Penguin Random House. The novel is about an ambitious woman, raised by a con artist mother, who wants to escape her dark past for good. As she aims to marry into a classic American dynasty for one last con, unexpected opponents could threaten everything she’s worked so hard to achieve.

“As a long-time fan of their work, I am beyond thrilled to be partnering with Julie and Emily at My So-Called Company alongside Universal Television,” said Croft. “The women of Stone Cold Fox are ambitious, complex and above all, entertaining, so I know this is a perfect match.”

“Rachel’s unique ability to tell this story of calculated deceit in such a breezy and captivating way made us jump at the opportunity to shepherd this story about women, men, sex, money and the lengths people will go to have it all,” added Plec.

“It was clear very quickly that Stone Cold Fox was a special book,” said Jordan Moblo, EVP, Creative Acquisitions and IP, Universal Studio Group. “We’re beyond excited to be partnering with Rachel, Julie and Emily, and can’t wait for readers to fall in love (and hate) with these characters as we begin developing it for the screen.”

Stone Cold Fox is Croft’s debut novel. She is also a WGA award nominated screenwriter, having penned scripted projects for Blumhouse, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Comedy Central, among others.

Plec is also currently executive producing Girls on the Bus, based on Amy Chozick’s novel Chasing Hillary, at HBO Max. She is perhaps best known for creating, showrunning and executive producing The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and Legacies over the course of 13 years for The CW. She also was the co-creator and co-showrunner of Vampire Academy, which aired for one season on Peacock. Plec has a hefty development slate, including the mystery drama series Freeman at Peacock and an adaptation of the book We Were Liars at Amazon.

Croft is represented at CAA and Yorn Levine, and 3Arts for publishing. Plec is represented by Entertainment 360 and Felker Toczek Suddleson. Cummins is represented by Ziffren, Brittenheim.