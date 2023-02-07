Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Laika Appoints Netflix Veteran Matt Levin To New Role Of President, Live-Action Film & Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Fawlty Towers’ Reboot In The Works With John Cleese, Camilla Cleese & Rob Reiner's Castle Rock
Read the full story

‘Walking Dead’ Actor Steven Ogg Signs With Buchwald

Steven Ogg
Steven Ogg Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Ogg, notably recognized for his roles on The Walking Dead and Westworld, has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Most recently, Ogg played the role of Pike in TNT’s post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller Snowpiercer opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. He also had pivotal roles in the Emmy-nominated series Better Call Saul and Amazon’s The Tick.

On the film side, Ogg can be seen in Antoine Fuqua’s Apple TV+ thriller Emancipation opposite Will Smith and Ben Foster, and in the cyberpunk indie The Dresden Sun. The actor has also appeared in Ani Simon-Kennedy’s Tribeca drama The Short History of the Long Road and Carl Strathie’s sci-fi pic Solis, among other titles.

Ogg is also well known for his portrayal of the Trevor Philips character in the Grand Theft Auto video game, for which he was nominated for Best Performer at the BAFTA Games Awards.

He continues to be managed by Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad