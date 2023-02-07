‘Walking Dead’ Actor Steven Ogg Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Ogg, notably recognized for his roles on The Walking Dead and Westworld, has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Most recently, Ogg played the role of Pike in TNT’s post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller Snowpiercer opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. He also had pivotal roles in the Emmy-nominated series Better Call Saul and Amazon’s The Tick.

On the film side, Ogg can be seen in Antoine Fuqua’s Apple TV+ thriller Emancipation opposite Will Smith and Ben Foster, and in the cyberpunk indie The Dresden Sun. The actor has also appeared in Ani Simon-Kennedy’s Tribeca drama The Short History of the Long Road and Carl Strathie’s sci-fi pic Solis, among other titles.

Ogg is also well known for his portrayal of the Trevor Philips character in the Grand Theft Auto video game, for which he was nominated for Best Performer at the BAFTA Games Awards.

He continues to be managed by Luber Roklin Entertainment.