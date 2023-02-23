Steven Felder Dies: Longtime ‘CSI’ Producer Also Worked On ‘FBI: Most Wanted‘, ‘Miami Vice’ & Many Films

Steven Felder, a producer who worked on hundreds of episodes of CSI and in various capacities on Miami Vice, FBI: Most Wanted, Reversal of Fortune and many other TV series and films, died February 19 of pneumonia.

A rep confirmed the death to Deadline. Felder’s age was not available.

Felder began his career in film in the late 1970s, serving as second unit director on Jonathan Demme’s Last Embrace. He went on to work on features including Wolfen and Jumpin’ Jack Flash before pivoting to TV in the mid-’80s. Felder was first AD or unit production manager on about two dozen episodes of NBC’s Miami Vice from 1985-87.

He then served as production manager or unit production manager for a run on features from 1988-2002 including Red River, Reversal of Fortune, Mr. Wonderful, The Cowboy Way, Terminal Velocity, The Phantom and others.

Felder then landed his longest gig — working on CBS’ smash procedural CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. He was a producer, co-producer or unit production manager on some 250-plus episodes from Season 3 through the final Season 15, including in three seasons when the William Petersen-Marg Helgenberger drama was the No. 1 series in primetime.

After CSI wrapped in 2015, Felder was a producer on the single-season CBS action drama Rush Hour, based on the movie franchise, and went on to work on NBC’s 2019 drama Bluff City Law, starring Jimmy Smits, and Season 2 of CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted in 2021.

Felder is creator of TheVisualTV Network, a provider of visual programming for TV and industrial use.

No details about survivors or funeral arrangements were provided.