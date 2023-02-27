Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

BTS’ J-Hope Begins Military Enlistment Process; Announces Release Of New Solo Single

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

SAG Awards: 'Everyone Everywhere All At Once' Wins Film Ensemble Prize; 'White Lotus', 'Abbott Elementary' Lead TV - Full Winners List
Read the full story

‘Jeopardy!’: Stephen Fry To Host Rebooted ITV Version Of U.S. Classic

Stephen Fry
Stephen Fry Elliott Spencer

Stephen Fry is to host an ITV reboot of iconic NBC gameshow Jeopardy!.

The show, which will air as a 20-part order in the daytime, sees contestants using general knowledge skills to win rounds and amass winnings. In each round, contestants are presented trivia clues phrased as answers, to which they must respond in the form of a question that correctly identifies whatever the clue is describing. An extra round is being forged for the rebooted UK version.

The American classic first appeared in the UK in the late 1980s on Channel 4 and was also on ITV and Sky in the 1990s. ITV said Fry will “bring a modern twist to the cult classic.”

Related Story

'Dead Pixels' Remake Set At India's Disney+ Hotstar; Sky News Ryley Replacement; Channel 5 Royal Murder Doc; BBC Studios Zinc Deal - Global Briefs

Paramount Global Content Distribution handles format rights and Sony-backed Whisper North is producing in the UK. Jeopardy! has aired on U.S. screens for nearly 60 years.

“In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other,” said Fry. “Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday. The idea of hosting it here in the UK makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game.”

ITV Head of Entertainment Katie Rawcliffe said: “There is no one better to host this classic game show than Stephen, bringing knowledge and entertainment to all of our viewers.”

Coming as the London TV Screenings gets underway, the news will no doubt rekindle the debate around UK reboots, with reworks of Big Brother, Survivor and Gladiators all set for later this year.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad