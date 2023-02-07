Stephen Colbert’s ‘Tooning Out The News’ Handed Season 3 Extension, Sets Up State Of The Union Special

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News will be back for more episodes.

The show, which airs at 11:30pm after The Daily Show on Comedy Central, has had its third season extended and will air a State of the Union special.

The third season included 13 episodes running from October 5, 2022 through February 1, 2023. It has now been expanded for 12 more episodes, running into May with guests including Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tig Notaro.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, it features a cast of animated characters, led by anchor James Smartwood, mocking news of the day, and interviewing real world guests and newsmakers.

The move comes ahead of the show’s Special Coverage of the State of the Union episode on February 8.

Smartwood, Host of Virtue Signal and liberal warrior Kylie Weaver, host of the conservative Hot Take Tyler Templeton, Democratic strategist and political analyst Lydia Parker and reporter James Smartwood Jr. will be joined by by Representative Adam Schiff, who recently announced his run for Senate along with NY Times columnist Charles Blow.

The show, which started on CBS All Access and later Paramount+, is exec produced by Colbert, RJ Fried, Tim Luecke, Mike Leech, Zach Smilovitz and Nicole Savini.