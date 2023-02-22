Stella Meghie To Direct Episodes Of ‘Wonder Man’ Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: The Photograph director Stella Meghie has been set to helm episodes of the Marvel Studios/Disney+ series Wonder Man starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

It is believed Meghie will helm multiple episodes for the series along with Daniel Destin Cretton, who also will direct multiple episodes. Andrew Guest is head writer. Cretton also exec produces along with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Marvel had no comment.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby, Wonder Man was introduced to Marvel Comics in 1964 via The Avengers #9. The character otherwise known as Simon Williams is the son of the industrialist Sanford Williams and assumes control of his munitions outfit following his passing, seeing its successes limited when it comes into competition with Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. The younger Williams gains ion-based superpowers, including super strength, while working under the villainous Baron Zemo and establishing himself as an antagonist to The Avengers, though he later decides to become part of that superhero team.

Meghie already had strong ties with Disney as she is exec producing Tiana, a new animated series for Disney+ revolving around the character from the Disney animated pic The Princess and the Frog.

Meghie got her big break following the 2018 Toronto Film Festival premiere of her acclaimed pic The Weekend. The film helped put her on the map of up-and-coming filmmakers and ultimately led to her landing the 2020 Universal pic The Photograph, which she wrote, directed and exec produced. Her debut film was the critical darling Jean of the Joneses, which premiered at SXSW in 2016.

She is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management and Media and attorney Gordon Bobb.