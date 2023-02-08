State Of The Union Viewership Down Across Major Broadcasters And Cable News Networks, According To Early Nielsen Data

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address drew a total of 23.4 million viewers across major broadcasters and cable news network, a decline from last year, according to early Nielsen data.

Last year, the SOTU viewership across Fox News, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox Broadcasting and MSNBC averaged about 32.3 million. Viewership was down across the networks.

The total viewership figure is likely to increase as additional news outlets are factored in later today.

Fox News drew the largest audience, with 4.57 million total viewers, followed by ABC with 4.27 million, NBC with 3.68 million, CBS with 3.52 million, MSNBC with 3.46 million, CNN at 2.13 million and Fox Broadcasting with 1.6 million.

ABC was first in the 25-54 demo, drawing 1.03 million, followed by NBC with 978,000, Fox News with 793,000, CBS with 675,000, CNN with 617,000, Fox Broadcasting at 482,000 and MSNBC with 479,000.

The later part of the speech did have to compete with some counter programming: TNT’s NBA coverage in which LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record.

The SOTU evening is an important moment for all networks to showcase their anchors, correspondents and analysts to a larger viewing audience.

But that measurement has gotten a bit trickier to discern with the rise of streaming and no one standard on how to measure those watching network services like ABC News Live, NBC News Now and CBS News Streaming.

NBC, meanwhile, noted that the cumulative audience for three of its linear networks with SOTU coverage — NBC, MSNBC and CNBC — was 7.1 million. It also posted 1.46 million viewers in the 25-54 demo.