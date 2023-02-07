Starz Series ‘The Venery Of Samantha Bird’ Adds Henry Czerny & Doug Savant

EXCLUSIVE: Starz’s eight-episode drama series The Venery of Samantha Bird has added Mission: Impossible actor Henry Czerny and Desperate Housewives actor Doug Savant in recurring roles.

Katherine Langford stars as Samantha Bird, who, while visiting family in New England, reconnects with her childhood sweetheart (Finn Jones) and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. The series is described as a haunting portrayal of addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small New England town.

RELATED: 2023 Starz Pilots & Series Orders

Czerny will play Teddy, Samantha’s father and a former artist and teacher. Theodore “Teddy” Bird moves to Little Yorn with his wife, Nan, reuniting with their longtime friends, Al and Carol Minot.

Savant plays Al Minot, a sharp businessman who is deeply invested in maintaining the town of Little Yorn as it has been for generations.

The two actors join previously announced cast Embeth Davidtz (The Morning Show), Brenda Strong (13 Reasons Why), Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay), Shalini Bathina (Little Voice), Francesca Reale and Tyrone Marshall Brown (Love Is). Anna Moriarty created the series, and Larysa Kondracki (Power, Better Call Saul) is EP and a director on four episodes, including the pilot. Nicole Jefferson Asher (P-Valley, The First Lady) is co-EP.

Czerny returns this summer, 25 years later, to reprise his famed role of Kittridge opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One in theaters on July 14. He’s also starring in Dead Reckoning, Part 2. He’ll also be seen in Spyglass Media and Paramount’s Scream VI, in theaters on March 10, as well as the upcoming Hulu feature Zombie Town, opposite Dan Aykroyd. Czerny starred in the lead role of director Mark O’Brien’s feature film The Righteous and the Searchlight comedy-horror feature Ready or Not. Television credits include HBO’s Sharp Objects and ABC’s Revenge. He is repped by Innovative and manager Perry Zimel.

Savant starred as Tom Scavo on 175 episodes of ABC’s Desperate Housewives and in 159 episodes of the Fox 1990s series Melrose Place as Matt Fielding. He has continued working in a wide variety of series including 9-1-1, Dirty John, Halt and Catch Fire, 24, among others. Savant is repped by SDB Partners and Liberman-Zerman Management.