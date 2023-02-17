Starz To Launch Bundle With MGM+ On Prime Video in the U.S.

Skip to main content
Starz said today it’s partnered with Amazon to bundle with MGM+ on Prime Video in the U.S.

This subscription bundle, Starz’ first, will launch in the coming weeks for $11.99 a month — a 20% discount to the combined price of both standalone subscriptions. It said the bundle arrangement is part of a new long-term deal between Starz and Amazon.

“We are excited to join forces with Amazon to offer Starz together with MGM+ to their millions of customers on Prime Video,” said Alison Hoffman, President, Domestic Networks for Starz. “Starz is a complementary service to general entertainment offerings, so we’re thrilled to see that bundling is now here and believe there will be many more bundling opportunities to come.”

Series by the Lionsgate-owned Starz include Outlander, the Power Universe, P-Valley and upcoming new seasons of Party Down and Blindspotting. Also accessible are flagship domestic Starz services including Starz Encore, 17 premium pay-TV channels and associated on-demand and online services.

MGM+ original premium content includes series Godfather of Harlem, sci-fi horror From, Western adventure Billy the Kid, and drama series A Spy Among FriendsWar of the Worlds, Rogue Heroes, and Belgravia. The network is also the home to docuseries Laurel Canyon, Murf the Surf, Helter Skelter, Slow BurnMy Life as a Rolling Stone, NFL Icons, and Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror.

Premium movies include Top Gun: Maverick; MGM’s No Time to Die and House of Gucci, and the James Bond and Rocky franchises.

Liongate brass teased the bundle announcment on post-earnings conference call last week. Bundled services tend to have lower churn. Liongate and Starz are in the process of separating, with plans to announce details in March and split off the studio business in September.

