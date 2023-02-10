Stanford In Entertainment Names Winners For 2022 TV Script Competition

EXCLUSIVE: Stanford in Entertainment revealed the winners of its 2022 “All Write Now!” TV Script competition.

This year’s winners are Garrett Werner and Celine Foster, and Allison Oddman. They were chosen via a blind judging process over multiple rounds.

The annual competition, now in its 17th year, highlights Stanford alumni writers and connects them with showrunners, producers, agents, and other industry figures.

The winners will have their scripts read by industry leaders, including Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) and ColorCreative’s Raj Raghavan, both of whom are also Stanford grads. The winners will also take part in a live table read organized by Stanford in Entertainment.

Related Story Stanford In Entertainment Names Winners For 2021 TV Script Competition

They join previous winners Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures scribe Allison Schroeder, Julia Meltzer, whose show Yours, Mine & Paul was put into development at ABC, and Danny Jacobs, actor/writer who most recently starred in the latest season of American Crime Story.

Read about the scripts and the winners below:

The Secret Service by Garrett Werner (Half-Hour)

A talented yet big-headed Secret Service agent realizes his dream job isn’t all it’s cracked up to be when he’s forced to protect the spoiled teenage son of the boorish former president.

Playing the Bug by Celine Foster & Allison Oddman (One-Hour)

Worried about losing her scholarship, a headstrong but inexperienced Spelman College senior uses her mathematical prowess to move up the ranks of the violent underground numbers game of 1940s Atlanta.

Werner is originally from Wisconsin and, after abandoning a soul-crushing career in finance, worked at BuzzFeed during its heyday as a writer, producer, and actor. He was a writers’ assistant on HBO Max’s Hacks and is currently a writers’ assistant on ABC’s Abbott Elementary with his first writing episode on the show 211 to be released on January 4th. He does not currently have representation.

Foster is a Black writer from Metro Detroit living in Chicago. She focuses on writing stories that center around marginalized populations and believes that the retention of community stories is essential work. A recent Stanford grad, her work has been recognized by the Austin Film Festival, among others. She does not currently have representation.

Oddman is a South Florida-raised, LA-based filmmaker who is passionate about bringing a diverse range of Black experiences to life on screens of all sizes. Hailing from a proud Jamaican household, Allison is dedicated to celebrating the cultural hybridities that govern their everyday life via film and television. Oddman does not currently have representation.

In the half-hour category, second place went to Platonic by Erin Buckley, and third place went to Queer Bubbe by Bobbie Birleffi. For the one-hour category: Mr. Amazing by Louis Reyes McWilliams came in second, and Game Changers by Perry Chen came in third.

Founded in 1991, Stanford in Entertainment is a non-profit professional organization whose mission is to promote the interests and careers of members by providing valuable opportunities and creating a strong sense of inclusiveness and community among Stanford alumni working in film, television, music, theater, digital, and all other facets of the entertainment industry.