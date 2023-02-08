‘St. Denis Medical’ Comedy From Justin Spitzer & Eric Ledgin Gets Pilot Order At NBC

NBC has given a pilot order to St. Denis Medical, a half-hour mockumentary-style workplace comedy from the Superstore and American Auto duo of Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin. The pilot is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where both Spitzer and Ledgin have overall deals. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Spitzer and Ledgin, St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.

Ledgin will also executive produce, as will Spitzer under his Universal TV-based production banner Spitzer Holding Company. Simon Heuer, Head of TV Development at Spitzer Holding Company, will also executive produce.

St. Denis Medical previously received a pilot production commitment from NBC last year. It marks the latest NBC project for Spitzer, whose very first writing credit was on an episode of NBC’s medical comedy series Scrubs. He later joined NBC and Universal Television’s mockumentary workplace comedy The Office at the start of Season 3 as an executive story editor and remained on the Emmy-winning series through its ninth and final season, rising to co-executive producer. Spitzer went on to create, executive produce and serve as showrunner on two more of NBC and Universal Television’s workplace comedy series, Superstore and American Auto — which just recently debuted its second season in January.

Ledgin served as a co-executive producer on UTV’s Rutherford Falls for Peacock and he also serves as an executive producer on American Auto. He previously worked as a writer-producer on Mrs. Fletcher, Superstore and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and also was a writer on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Heuer joined the Spitzer Holding Company last year from NBC, where he started as a page and worked his way up to VP of Comedy Development. While at the network, he had a hand in developing several comedies, including Superstore, The Good Place, A.P. Bio, Marlon, American Auto and Peacock’s Bust Down.

Spitzer and Heuer worked closely together on Superstore and went on to develop the pilot and first season of American Auto; Heuer serves as co-executive producer on American Auto Season 2.

Spitzer is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Ledgin is repped by WME, Mosaic and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.