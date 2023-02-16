‘Sri Asih’: Disney+ Hotstar’s Superhero Flick Heads To EFM, Premiere To Launch World Sales 

EXCLUSIVE: Premiere Entertainment Group has acquired world sales rights to the Indonesian superhero action film Sri Asih, starring Pevita Pearce, and will launch sales at EFM.

The film, produced by Indonesian production company Screenplay Bumilangit in association with SK Global, was released theatrically in Indonesia on 1,270 screens in November and is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia and select Asian territories.

Sri Asih is the second installment from the Bumilangit Cinematic Universe (BCU), a series of superhero films drawing on a library of more than 500 comic book characters published by Indonesian content company Bumilangit, following Gundala (2019).

Related Story HBO Content Set To Move From Disney+ Hotstar In India

The film follows Alana (Pearce), a young woman trying to find her own identity amidst a world of crime and corruption. She also happens to be the reincarnated Goddess Asih, protector of the masses and is tasked with preventing a demon spirit commander from releasing the Fire Goddess from captivity inside a volcano.

Indonesian filmmaker Upi Avianto directed and co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Joko Anwar, who directed Gundala. Anwar also produced the film alongside Bismarka Kurniawan and Wicky V. Olindo.

Michael Hogan, Winnie Lau, John Penotti, and Charlie Corwin executive produced the film for SK Global, who provided financing. Lisbeth Simarmata, Martin Suharlie, and Ricky Wijaya also served as executive producers.

“We are very excited to be partnering up again with Premiere to bring Sri Asih, the second feature of the expanding Bumilangit Cinematic Universe (BCU) to the international audience,” said Bismarka Kurniawan, Sri Asih producer.

“We couldn’t be more excited than to re-team with Screenplay Bumilangit following the success of Gundala,” said Carlos Rincon, SVP of acquisitions at PEG. “Buyers have been clamoring for Sri Asih, and we’re proud to finally be launching the film at EFM.”

PEG CEO Elias Axume and SVP of acquisitions Carlos Rincon negotiated the deal with SK Global.