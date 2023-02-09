Spider-Man Noir Series From Oren Uziel In Works At Amazon

A live-action Spider-Man Noir series based on the Marvel comic is in development at Amazon, Deadline has learned.

Written and executive produced by Oren Uziel (The Lost City) the as-yet untitled series follows an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. A source close to the project tells Deadline the show is set in its own universe that involves an alternate Spider-Man character who is not Peter Parker.

Uziel developed the series with Academy Award winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal who will serve as executive producers. Sony Pictures Television, where Lord and Miller are under an overall deal, is the studio.

The Amazon project would be the first live-action depiction of Spider-Man Noir. The alternate version of Spider-Man emerges in a version of New York during the Great Depression. In the comics, Peter Parker is bitten by a spider housed inside a spider-god idol, that gives him super-human powers.

The character has previously appeared in animated series Ultimate Spider-Man, voiced by Milo Ventimiglia, as well as the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Previously announced Spider-Man spinoff series, Silk: Spider Society with Angela Kang as showrunner also is moving forward at Amazon and MGM+, from Sony Pictures Television,

Uziel most recently co-wrote the screenplay for Paramount’s The Lost City. His other writing credits include 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat and The Cloverfield Paradox. Two Black List scripts based on his original ideas were also made, Freaks of Nature and Shimmer Lake, the latter repping his directorial debut.

Variety was first to report the news.